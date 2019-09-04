Susan Jeanne Guinn w/pic

Guinn, Susan Jeanne, 70, of Skiatook, passed away August 29, 2019 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Susan was born March 15, 1949 in Bremerton, WA to parents Roy and Marcia (Jandrall) Parsons.

Susan’s love of music was a huge part of her life, she sang in church choirs for over 40 years. It was singing in a choir in Portland, Oregon where she met Wayne Guinn, and the couple were married on June 19, 1999.

She is survived by her husband Wayne, of the home; daughter Jennifer and husband Leon Goodenough of Bartlesville; her sons Kevin and wife Linda Collins of Oregon City, Oregon, Chris and wife Erin Collins of Gresham, Oregon, Benjamin and wife Andi Guinn of Hudsonville, Michigan, and Matthew and wife Annette Guinn of Holland, Michigan. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren and a sister, Karen Barrett of Gilbert, Arizona.

A memorial service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the First Wesleyan Church.

Cremation and service arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.