The Reverend Raymond K. Lampkin, age 66, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home in Ardmore, surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at McAlister Cemetery at Overbrook.

Raymond was born on Jan. 25, 1953, in Sulphur, to Otis Lampkin and Ina Mae (Cunningtubby) Lampkin. His family moved to Hobbs, New Mexico, where Raymond worked as a welder by trade. Raymond married Nora H. Carney on Aug. 16, 1980, in Ardmore.

Serving the Lord was the most important thing to Raymond. He received his ordinance from Sandy Baptist Church of Sulphur and served for 25 plus years, preaching at different congregations. While living in Ardmore, he most recently served as pastor for Centerpoint Baptist Church. He also worked for the Chickasaw Nation as a custodian until poor health forced him into an early retirement. Raymond was an avid OU football fan. He liked to go fishing and prized spoiling his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings, Paul Lampkin, Gary Lampkin, Mona Redden, Luther Lampkin, Janetta Carrillo and Billy Lampkin.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Nora Helen Lampkin, of the home; three daughters, Lycrisha Parnacher and husband Ben, Cynthia Lampkin, and Amber Baptiste and wife Raquel, all of Ardmore; five grandchildren, Dylan Parnacher, Laney Parnacher, Jonus Parnacher, Aaralyn Perez and Mallory Lampkin, all of Ardmore; brother, Robert Lampkin of Davis.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Calvin Easley, Lennon Carney, Jace Carney, Tylor Lampkin, Kale Lampkin and Joe Easley.

Wake services will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 pm. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home, Ardmore.

