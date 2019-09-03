Just a note: The Washington County Free Fair starts Tuesday with registrations of Indoor Entries from noon to 7 p.m. Judging of these entries will be on Wednesday and the fair opens to the public on Thursday. Be sure to check out the upgrades on the fairgrounds and tell your Fair Board members, Manager and County Commissioners how much you appreciate the work.

Calling all grandparents of school age children.

The Grandparents Luncheon at the school cafeteria will start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It is a privilege to share this time with your youngsters and see the new changes in the facility.

The co/op team of Copan and South Coffeyville will play Friday night in Copan against the Wesleyan Christian team. The evening will also provide an opportunity for the senior players to be recognized.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. but go early in case the recognition ceremony is pregame.

Have you noticed the mowing of vacant lots along Highway 75? The 100 Mile Highway Sale vendors are prepping their locations. On Friday, Sept. 13, (maybe sooner), a caravan of every type of vehicle will flood the roadways from Coffeyville, Kansas through Tyro, Caney, Copan, Dewey, Bartlesville, Nowata, Delaware, Lenapah and back up to South Coffeyville. It is an annual event that boggles the imagination. Buyers and sellers from all over the country show up. There are flyers available around the area listing specific vendors.

The traffic becomes congested at times, so drive safely as you seek your treasure. Hats are off to the coordinators of this event.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, the “Send-Off Picnic” for Pastor Michael Leskowat of the Copan Baptist Church will start at 6 p.m. in the city park. Everyone is invited. Pastor Michael serves as the Chaplain of his Army Reserve Unit and will be deployed at the end of this month. His wife, Laura and their two boys, will remain in the parsonage while he completes his tour of duty.

In case someone reading this is a star gazer, this note about the Okie-Tex Star Party is for you. On Sept. 21, the gates will open at Camp Billy Joe, located just outside the community of Kenton. Hundreds of campers, telescopes and star gazers will gather for the week long event. Registrations are available online at Okie-Tex Star Party or contact the Bartlesville Astronomy Club. Unfortunately, early registrations ended Sept. 1, but late entries are accepted.

The menu for senior citizens on Thursday will be ham and beans, cornbread, condiments and dessert.

According to Velma Morain, Bingo coordinator, the first games will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Game players please bring an item suitable as a prize.

The junior high softball team will enter the Oklahoma Union Tournament starting Thursday and ending on Saturday.

The junior high football team travels to Bartlesville to meet Wesleyan Christian on Monday, Sept 9.

South Coffeyville will come to Copan to challenge the junior high and varsity softball teams on Tuesday, Sept 10 at 4:30 p.m.

