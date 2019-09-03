FAIRLAND — A Fairland woman was injured Tuesday morning in a one-car wreck 2 ½ miles north of Fairland on SH125.

A 2014 Chevrolet Spark driven by Cinimon Boyd of Fairland went off the roadway right and struck a culvert after falling asleep, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

The car came to rest in the culvert.

Boyd was transported to Integris Miami Hospital by Integris EMS and was admitted in good condition with leg injuries.

The report said Boyd was wearing seat belts and that the airbag deployed.

Trooper Jack Rhinehart of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment of Troop XA investigated the accident. He was assisted by Trooper JR Parker of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L, the Fairland Police Department, the Eastern Shawnee Tribal Police and Miami Integris EMS.