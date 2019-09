SSM Health St. Anthony welcomes Ian Cassaday, DO, to SSM Health Medical Group.

Dr. Cassaday is board certified in general surgery. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University. He then went on to complete his medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. Dr. Cassaday completed his general surgery categorical internship and general surgery residency at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, TX.

Dr. Cassaday is located at SSM Health Medical Group, 3315 Kethley, Shawnee.