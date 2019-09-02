The 2019 Delaware County Fall Fair is just around the corner.

Spanning five full days at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, located at 38267 US Highway 59 in Jay, the Delco Fall Fair is sure to have a little something for everyone.

The fair kicks off on Tuesday, September 3 with the check-in for indoor exhibits from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. followed by the Rabbit Show. Registration for the Rabbit Show will take place from 4 - 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Day two of the fair begins with a 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. check in for baked goods, with the indoor exhibits being judged at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 5 is the third day of the fair. The indoor exhibits are open for viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Poultry Show will also take place on day three, registration will be from 4 - 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, September 6, the indoor exhibits will be available for viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The FFA Tractor Driving Contest will begin at 9 a.m. The final event of the day will be the Horse Show. Registration for the Horse Show will be from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The final day of the fair is Saturday, September 7. Check-in for livestock will be from 8 - 9 a.m. The Livestock Judging Contest will begin at 9:30 a.m. Farm show and vendor booths will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Roadkill Chili Cookoff will begin at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For ages 6 and under, there are two free events, the Stick Horse Race and the Goat Ribbon Race, which will take place at 11:30 a.m.

The Farm Family Presentation will be held at 12:30 p.m. The 2019 Farm Family of the year is the Tim and Heather Caswell family. A fourth generation farmer in Zena, Tim graduated from Grove High School and NEO A&M. Tim and Heather, a Ketchum High School graduate, met at the Delaware County Spring Livestock show in 1994 and were married in Branson, MO two years later. They have two children, Trent and Rylee.

At 12:45 p.m., the Bucket Calf Showmanship will take place. The Livestock Show will begin at 1 p.m. The order for the show is: dairy cattle, dairy cattle showmanship, beef steers, beef heifers, beef showmanship, dairy goats, dairy goat showmanship, market goats-does the wethers, market goat showmanship, sheep, sheep showmanship, swine and swine showmanship.

At the conclusion of the Livestock Show, there will be a Mutton Busting challenge, another free event for ages 3-6.

All exhibits will be released at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 7.

"We are most excited about is seeing all the kids participating and enjoying the fair. Thats always the best part," said Amber Whitlock with the OSU Extension office in Delaware County. "We do not have anything new this year but have plans for some new things for next year that we are really excited about and still working out the details."

For more information, visit http://oces.okstate.edu/delaware or call 918-253-4332.