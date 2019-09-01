MADILL — This current cross country season has proven to be quite successful for the Madill Lady Wildcats.

On Saturday, the trend continued.

Madill’s girls managed to win the Wildcat Run championship with a total of 21 points, ahead of second placed Byng with 43 points.

Lone Grove’s girls also competed in the event with several runners posting solid times.

Valeria Calderon was the top finisher for Madill in second place with a time of 14:32.77, with Joslyn Stumblingbear in fourth at 15:01.92, and Isabel Sanchez in fifth at 15:32.63.

Mercedes Stumblingbear clocked in at 16:08.04 which brought her seventh place, with teammate Destiney Adams in 10th at 16:33.58, and Maritsa Mendez in 15th at 16:50.92.

Other finishers for Madill included Molly Fulgham (17:16.61), Camila Hernandez (17:18.49), Nathali Ibarra (17:21.79), Lydia Wiese (17:48.18), Suzette Lopez (18:05.45), Lala Flores (18:06.69), Samantha Gomez (18:11.96), Fernanda Hernandez (18:18.81), Carol Moreno (18:28.03), Emilie Vann (18:40.50), Catherine Maldonado (19:11.37), Elissa Neese (19:24.45), Alondra Moreno (19:40.36), Mariana Mendez (20:09.83), Tarah Wiese (20:47.73), Jimena Guevara (21:08.34), and Brooklyn Thompson (22:30.99).

Marli Williams was the top finisher for Lone Grove in 16th place overall with a time of 16:54.20.

Emma Gibson clocked in at 17:20.98, with Hayven Fleitman finishing at 17:23.17, and Jelynn Spradlin at 23:50.34.

Both of these teams will be competing at the Lake Country Conference meet which will be Saturday at the Madill City Lake beginning at 9 a.m.