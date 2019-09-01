Revenge is normally a dish served cold.

However, the Lone Grove Longhorns decided to bring their serving sunny side up Friday night against the Dickson Comets.

Lone Grove scored 41 unanswered first half points as the Longhorns avenged a season opening defeat from last season with a commanding 48-13 victory over the Comets at Dickson High School.

Lone Grove got a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 13-0.

Colton Jones then caught fire in the second quarter as he found Gavin Peery for a 77-yard touchdown pass, before later finding Blayde Wilkerson for an 82-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-0.

Wilkerson would get another touchdown in the quarter, this time from six yards out, before Trevor McKnight finished off the first half with a six-yard touchdown of his own.

Lone Grove got another score in the third quarter to make it 48-0.

Tommy Millsap got the Comets on the board in the fourth quarter with a one-yard touchdown run, before Johnny Smith also got a touchdown with his coming from seven yards out.

Colton Jones finished 3-of-6 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while McKnight was the leading rusher for Lone Grove with four carries for 21 yards and one touchdown.

Millsap led the Comets with 10 carries for 44 yards, while Smith and Kameron Helm each finished with 37 yards rushing in the game.

Lone Grove (1-0) is at home Friday night against Davis, while Dickson is off until Sept. 13.