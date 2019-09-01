Billye Jean Myers, age 81, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Ardmore. Graveside memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in McAlister Cemetery. Cremation under the direction of Griffin-Hillcrest Funeral Home and Crematory of Ardmore.

Billye was born on Aug. 20, 1938, to Bill Anthony and Vadys Roberta (Carroll) Anthony in Ardmore. She attended Ardmore Schools. In 1956, she and Francis Rozzell married. The couple moved to Southern California and Billye enjoyed being a homemaker. After returning to Ardmore in 1965, she began working at Stromberg-Carlson. Later, she worked in housekeeping at Memorial Hospital in Ardmore. She and Francis’s marriage ended and in 1976, Billye married Leon Myers in the Lake Murray Chapel. Billye worked as a riveter for Hu-Don for a short time, and then at Uniroyal in the curing department. After retiring from Uniroyal, she worked at the Gold Mountain Casino in Ardmore. Billye loved to go dancing, camping, and traveling and gatherings with her family at the holidays where laughter and memories were shared. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, sewing, and visiting her friends at the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Mark Rozzell, and two brothers, James Anthony and Jerry Dale Anthony.

Billye is survived by her husband, Leon Myers of 43 years, son: Bill Rozzell and wife, Kathy of Lone Grove and David Rozzell of Ardmore, and daughters: Denise Prince and spouse, Roho Hartman of Wilson and Karen Robertson and husband, Gary of Wilson. Step-children: Billy Joe Myers, Rhonda Schoonover, Cathy Anderson and Sherry Peterson. Grandchildren: Keith Beard, Jennifer Woods, Kristi Tibbs, Valerie Betterton, Blaine Rozzell and Augustus Smith. Great-grandchildren: Parker Beard, Jaden Cohrs, Jamison Cohrs, Phoenix Cohrs, Baylor Tibbs, Creed Tibbs and Emerson Wyatt. Sisters: Charlotte Turman and Judy Anthony and brothers: Jody Anthony and Milton Anthony. Numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will greet visitors on Tuesday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sept. 3, 2019, at The Market Place, 106 East Broadway, Ardmore.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.