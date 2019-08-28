FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — The threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions impacting Florida from Dorian has increased as the disturbance heads for Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. EDT update Tuesday.

Dorian is forecast to be very close to hurricane strength as it approaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday, the center’s latest tropical outlook said.

“Some weakening is expected after Dorian moves across the higher terrain of Puerto Rico Wednesday night,” forecasters said.

After moving beyond Puerto Rico, Dorian was forecast to “gradually restrengthen on Thursday and Friday,” according to the center.

The hurricane center forecast Tuesday was continuing to show Dorian either remaining as a tropical storm or edging very close to hurricane status by the time the storm starts knocking on Florida’s door.

South Floridians could expect 3 to 5 inches of rain in coming days with as much as 7 inches in some spots and should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, the hurricane center said.

The most recent track forecast has Dorian on a path toward the east coast of Central Florida with a potential landfall happening Sunday.

But hurricane forecasters are reminding people to be aware that storm path forecasts five days out are notoriously sketchy — and could be off by 200 miles.