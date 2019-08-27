By Mike Tupa

One of the nation’s strongest college women’s golf programs resides in Bartlesville.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s ladies links squad received eight votes in the NAIA Women’s Golf Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released this weekend.

OKWU showed up in the “Receiving Votes” category, just below the Top 25.

Head coach Scott Seymour guides the OKWU program, which opens play on Sept. 9 in Salina, Kan.

The Lady Eagles last year qualified for the 2019 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship tournament, held in Oklahoma City (Lincoln Park Golf Course).

The Lady Eagles also captured the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference crown, led by conference individual champion Korena Aills (320) and individual champion runner-up Jordan Leonard (321).

“Korena and Jordan are the two anchors for our team,” said Seymour.

Other Lady Eagles with key performances at the KCAC final were Ashlynn Phipps (347), Sonnie Palmatory (379) and Tiffani Natera (382).

Philips and Natera both were freshmen last season.

Seymour brought three freshmen into the program to stretch the depth and increase options.

One of them is Moore High School’s Olivia Ziedro, who has earned the three-bag spot as of right now and is giving some of the returnees solid competition.

“It’s pretty exciting right now with everyone coming back,” Seymour added.

The other two incoming freshmen are Victoria Nutt and Rani Bluford.

The fall season runs through Oct. 21, as a stepping stone to the spring season.

At last season’s spring national tourney, the Lady Eagles made team history with a low round of 316.

Aills made the final cut for individuals and finished tied for 34th in a crowded field teeming with the other elite competitors in the NAIA.

Even though Seymour believes the Lady Eagles should have gotten serious consideration for a Top 25 spot in the poll — coming off finishing 30th in the national tournament, peeling off a second-round score of 316 at the national to beat nine ranked teams, returning its entire team, including national finals Aills — he said the Lady Eagles eye a big opportunity for upward mobility.

“We’ve got to prove ourselves,” he explained.

Men’s golf

With a couple of solid early-season performances the Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s golf team could be pushing for Top 25 recognition.

As it is, the Eagles received 14 voted in the NAIA Preseason Men’s Golf Association Coaches Poll released this weekend.

OKWU showed up in the “Receiving Votes” category, just below the Top 25.

Kansas Wesleyan University was the only other Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference team to receive votes. The Coyotes were ranked No. 19 (199 votes).

OKWU finished third in last year’s KCAC Conference Tournament. Eagle Inkster Chase Gafner earned a spot on the All-KCAC team.

But, Gafner has transferred elsewhere, Seymour noted.

His lone varsity returnees are Jack Pritchard and Nic Rankin. Pritchard won two events last year and both were considered among the best in the KCAC.

Seymour signed seven new freshmen for the team.

“We have some really, really talented golfers going forward,” he said. “But, being so young, we’re going to make some young mistakes. This year will be a growing time for us. I’m still expecting us to compete for a KCAC championship.”

The Eagles are set to swing into action on Sept. 2, at the OCU Invite in Oklahoma City (Lincoln Park East).