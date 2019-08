Shawnee resident Sonny Littlehead, 71, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Wake services will be Tuesday evening at the Walker Home Place Native American Church in McLoud.

Funeral services will begin Wednesday morning with burial following at the Clark Family Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.