Seventeen Shawnee men felt the iron hand of the law since the inception of the roundup of alleged perpetrators supposedly guilty of depredations in the recent strike of railway shopmen. Roy Hendrickson, vice chairman of the crafts, who was accused in a confession made by Horace Brundige of being counsellor of the “terror squad,” was arrested on March 6, 1923.

MANY MEN FEEL THE STRONG HAND OF THE LAW IN THE ROUNDUP

Hendrickson, was the man in charge of the strike during the absence of Representative L.C. “Sandy” Watson from the city. He was arrested by Deputy Sheriff Sam Martin. Three more men: M.L. Huddleston, S.L. Chadrick, and J.L. McClure were arrested on the same day.

Interestingly, Huddleston was a candidate for county sheriff in the last Democratic primary. He raised the issue in the campaign against incumbent Sheriff Grover Butler. The sheriff asked for troops to quell possible outbreaks. Huddleston was arrested on information wired from federal officials at Oklahoma City. It said that Huddleston was implicated in the rioting in a confession signed by Horace Brundige. Chadrick was arrested by Deputy U.S. Marshal Henry Peltier.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of two more men regarding the strike and officers stated that other arrests were to come. A total of 22 warrants were issued, but five had not been served. Three men had entered pleas of guilty to the charges and were sentenced to five years in the state penal system.

HENRY GARRETT SURRENDERS

Shortly before 8 P.M., on March 14, 1923, haggard and worn out from one week’s exposure, Henry Garrett walked into the office of William N. Maben, his attorney, and asked to be taken to the sheriff. Just a week earlier, he made a daring escape from custody with a leap from the window of a train.

Garrett stated that he had spent the week “on the prairie” between Shawnee and Oklahoma City.

He was taken before Judge Edwin Moore that night and was released on $2,000 bond for his appearance in the district court on charges of rioting. He was already under a $1,000 bond in the U.S. district court.

“Anybody would have done just what I did,” said Garrett. “I was told by an officer high in authority that I was going to be started to Shawnee, but that I never would get there.”

Maben’s spouse was good on both of Garrett’s bonds.

FOUR MEN GIVEN CLEAN SLATE IN RIOTING CHARGES

Four Shawnee men charged with rioting were given a clean slate on March 26, 1923, when Judge Edwin Moore sustained a demurrer against the evidence offered against them by the state. Two others were bound over to the district court. The men dismissed were Bud Enochs, George “Tex” Moore, R.L. Chadrick, and Harry Lindsay.

Henry Garrett, charged by the state with being the ring leader of the rioters, and Jap Freeling were bound over. However, both were at liberty under bond.

The cases of Glenn Hixson and Jimmy Chapman were set for the next day. The charges against six men who were given their hearing, grew out of the shooting into the shops on August 17, 1922.

Jimmy Overstreet, who was arrested at Tupelo, MS, was placed on the witness stand by the state and named the men accused as being jointly implicated in the trouble with him. He also named Lee Dunn and Tom Cavener, who were held in the Logan County jail, as being with him on the shooting spree.

The state also offered evidence of shop foremen to show that the shooting had occurred and the evidence of U.S. Marshal Alva McDonald on a conversation he had with Henry Garrett before Garrett was turned over to the sheriff of Pottawatomie County.

The defense offered no testimony, but entered a general demurrer to all the evidence, and specific demurrers to the evidence against each defendant. Prosecuting Attorney Claude Hendon, announced he would request Judge L.G. Pitman, to whose court the men were bound, to call their cases immediately after the close of the April jury term.

MAMMOTH STORE SCENE OF SECOND ROBBERY IN TWO WEEKS

The Mammoth Department Store was burglarized for the second time in two weeks on the night of April 9, 1923, shortly before midnight.

Making his regular rounds through the alleys at 11:30, Merchant Policeman J.M. Barnwell noticed the window of the store broken and the bars bent out of place. Secreting himself behind a telegraph pole, Barnwell waited for a short time and then sent the alarm to the police station.

While he waited, a man started out of the window. Barnwell opened fire on him, missing the mark as he dropped to the ground. The man ran west in the alley to the rear of Woolworth’s, where Barnwell shot at him again. On this shot, he fell to the ground. Barnwell thought he had killed him.

Before the officer could get to him, he was up and running south in the alley in the rear of Bell-Wayland’s. Motorcycle Officer Edward O’Connor then got into the shooting game, and pegged away at the fleeing man, as he jumped into the darkness.

Running south on Broadway, Night Chief Bill Passons caught sight of a fleeing figure and gave chase. Passons captured Ernest Heath in the rear of the McCord Produce House on south Bell Street.

Barnwell identified Heath as the man who dropped from the Mammoth window. Search of the store failed to reveal a confederate, although Heath told officers that he had an accomplice “on the streets.”

When the store was searched, it was found that two suits of clothes were taken to the small window in the rear and placed to be easily obtainable from the outside. Watchmen at the Oil Mill on south Broadway stated that Heath passed their place “at full speed” shortly before Passons rounded the corner and told them he was running to a fire.

Clyde Wooldridge is a local historian.