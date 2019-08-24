Second Sight Systems crew member Michael Reddick was out installing the new automated water meters along Broadway Friday.

The City of Shawnee automated meter project is underway. The contractor, Second Sight Systems, can be seen in neighborhoods over the next several months. Installation crews are wearing neon yellow shirts with the Second Sight Systems logo on them and carrying identification issued by the city.

Second Sight Systems crew member Michael Reddick was out installing the new automated water meters along Broadway Friday.

He said the contractor crew of about six members will be in the area installing meters likely through December.

Completion of installation could even go into January, depending on the weather, he said.

Reddick said residents could see crew members working on Saturdays, as well.

The City of Shawnee reminds everyone the contractor logo will be present on service trucks and employee identifications.

“The installers and city employees will not ask nor need to come in your house,” a City of Shawnee Facebook post reads. “Their vehicles will have Second Sight System’s logo along with the Shawnee Municipal Authority’s logo magnets.”

Access will only be needed on the portion of property that has the meter.

“They also will verify the meter is working by using an outside faucet,” the post reads.