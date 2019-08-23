SOUTH AFRICA

Giraffes win limited protection, elephant ivory sales rejected at gathering on trade

JOHANNESBURG — Giraffes won some protection and an attempt to reopen the elephant ivory trade was rebuffed at an international gathering in Geneva.

Member states of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna voted to protect giraffes, the world’s tallest mammal, from unregulated trade in their body parts. They also rejected an attempt by Southern African states to win permission to sell their ivory stockpiles.

The population of giraffes, found in Africa, has fallen by about 40% over the last three decades to about 100,000 and many of them now live in isolated pockets of habitat across the continent. The measure, known as an Appendix II listing, was proposed by Chad, Kenya, the Central African Republic, Mali, Niger and Senegal.

“While giraffes fall prey to poaching for bush meat, bones, skin and tail hair, there is also a significant amount of international trade in their bone carvings and trophies,” the International Fund for Animal Welfare said in a statement.

The proposal on elephant ivory was put forward by Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia was rejected by 101 votes to 23.

— Bloomberg News

HONG KONG

YouTube closes 210 accounts tied to influence campaign

SAN FRANCISCO — Google said it disabled 210 YouTube channels involved in “coordinate influence operations” around the Hong Kong protests, following similar measures earlier this week by social media companies Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.

The Alphabet Inc. unit didn’t specify which channels were shut down in Thursday’s blog post announcing the decision. But the post said the company discovered accounts “consistent with recent observations and actions related to China” from Facebook and Twitter.

The social media companies said earlier this week that they had removed hundreds of accounts linked to the Chinese government that were pushing messages meant to undermine the legitimacy of the protests in Hong Kong. Twitter also blocked advertising from state-controlled media. Facebook and Google have not made similar moves on advertising.

YouTube, like Google search and other social media services, does not operate in China.

— Bloomberg News