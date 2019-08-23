Friday

Aug 23, 2019 at 12:09 AM


Geraldine Valentine Smith, 64, passed from this life on Aug. 14, 2019.

There will be a celebration of life memorial at Occasions on Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.