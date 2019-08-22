U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe met with key Mexican military officials on Tuesday and said they had promised to expand their efforts to apprehend immigrants before they reach the southern border of the United States.

“I see this as a major step” in curbing illegal immigration to the United States, Inhofe said in a phone interview from northeastern Mexico. “And I anticipate we’re going to expand our activity with them in stopping the border crossings.”

The Mexican military began its operations in June after President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods if the country did not take actions to stem the flow of illegal immigration.

Inhofe, R-Tulsa, said Mexico had mobilized more than 17,000 troops to their northern border and another 13,000 along their southern border. The news agency Reuters reported in June that it was a combination of soldiers and National Guard members.

“This is all brand new,” Inhofe said. “And that had the result of reducing our crossings by 43%. The main reason we wanted to meet with the (top) military is to establish personal relationships with them.

“When we are communicating, we can communicate one to one with each other” rather than going through military channels.

An Inhofe aide said about half of the 130,000 immigrants apprehended in Mexico before they reached the U.S. border were from Central American countries and Cuba, and the rest were from Asian, African, Middle Eastern and other countries.

The Mexican government detains and deports those apprehended, the aide said.

Inhofe owns a residence in South Padre Island, Texas, which is near the Mexican border town where he met with Mexican officials. Inhofe has long been an advocate for tighter border security.

Inhofe said he was the only member of Congress to meet with the top military officials since the Mexican government began deploying troops.

He said he told them that “we don’t want this to be a one-shot deal” and that he got assurances the Mexican effort would continue.