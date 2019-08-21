Back-to-school season means a return to routine, a new year of learning ahead and, perhaps most fun of all, back-to-school shopping.

Wee-Cycle Bartlesville is offering families in the community the chance to outfit their kids with clothes, shoes, toys and more just in time for fall. The upcoming consignment shopping event is slated for Friday and Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds, according to coordinator Sara Freeman.

The main sale takes place 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A discount sale will also take place on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. More information can be found at www.wee-cyclebartlesville.com.

1. Who is the event geared for?

Families with kids of all ages! Grandparents, teachers, nursery workers, foster families. Anyone who has kids or knows kids, can find something of value at Wee-Cycle!

2. What kinds of items will be on sale?

This is our fall/winter sale so clothing will be long sleeved items, pants, holiday outfits, coats and costumes. Then we will also have baby equipment, furniture, home decor. Often adults find items for themselves in our books, movies and electronics.

3. How many years has Wee-Cycle been going on?

We had our first sale in Spring of 2013. So we are in our 7th year and this is our 15th sale!

4. How did the idea come about?

As an expecting mom I shopped a big sale in Tulsa and loved the concept, but driving back and forth to Tulsa to consign, volunteer and shop really didn’t make financial sense. So I worked with another local mom and the idea for Wee-Cycle was born. And even though my kids are older and we aren’t looking for baby items any longer, I still get clothes, shoes and other items every sale!

5. What’s your favorite part about it?

It sounds corny, but it is the people. We fill over 120 volunteer shifts every sale and it almost feels like a giant parent support group. Some of these people I only see during the sale, but we always have fun catching up and working together to put on a great event. And then there are the shoppers. I’ve seen mamas come to a sale pregnant and then show up at the next sale with a set of twins! It is so fun!

— Emily Droege