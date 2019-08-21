Betty Nelle Culver Spriggs

Betty Nelle Culver Spriggs passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Arlington.

Memorial Services: was at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, First Presbyterian Church, 1200 S. Collins, Arlington, TX and will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, Presbyterian Disciples Church, 101 E. 12th St., Pawhuska, OK.

Betty was born in 1931 in Longview, Texas, to Ben and Verna Blackburn Culver. She grew up on the family’s cattle ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma. Following graduation from Christian College (now Columbia College) in Columbia, Missouri, she continued her education at Oklahoma A & M College (now Oklahoma State University) earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1952. She went on to teach physical education in Tulsa and Muskogee, Oklahoma. In 1972, she went to work at the Wichita Public Library as Director of Talking Books for the blind and physically handicapped. Betty retired after 24 years and later worked part-time as a house manager for Ronald McDonald House.

She will be remembered most by the love, acceptance and kindness she gave to everyone she met, and how she loved to laugh and have fun. Betty loved people and her family and friends were everything to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra Lee Spriggs; brothers, Paul Henry Culver and Bill Joe Culver; sister, Mary Margaret Sylvester; and brother-in-law, David Sylvester.

Survivors: Son, Paul David Spriggs; daughter, Mary Spriggs Hill and husband, Paul; father of her children, Robert P. Spriggs; grandsons, Brandon Spriggs and Corey Spriggs and wife, Ali; step-grandson, Chris Hill and wife, Liberty; great-grandson, Alexander Spriggs; step-great-granddaughter, Rosemary Hill; sister-in-law, Jannis Dykeman; step-granddaughter, Jamie Kubecka and her daughter, Isabelle; step-grandson, Michael Kubecka; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.