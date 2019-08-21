RINGLING — While blue was the color of the day on Tuesday at Ringling, two was also the most relevant number.

RINGLING — While blue was the color of the day on Tuesday at Ringling, two was also the most relevant number.

The Lady Blue Devils managed to defeat the Dickson Lady Comets 11-1 in four innings, giving them their second straight victory, while dooming the Lady Comets to their second straight defeat.

Dickson dropped its district opener 11-1 on Monday against Lindsay.

Ringling opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first when Steelie Price brought home Meghan Roberts on an RBI double, before Price later scored on a throwing error.

Dickson though had a response in the top of the third when Emily Nogueira slapped an RBI single to right field which scored Payton Eubank to make it 2-1.

However, the Lady Blue Devils came back with nine runs in the bottom half of the third.

Karagan Cox and Kelsi Lester combined to make it 4-1 with a fielder’s choice and RBI single.

Kayleigh Ficklin brought home a pair of runs with an RBI single to right, before Meghan Roberts made it 8-1 with a two-RBI triple.

Price made it 9-1 with an RBI single, before Cox finished off the inning with a two-RBI single to left.

Eubank, Nogueira, Lacie Winchester and Kourtney Clark each had hits in the game for Dickson.

Cox led the way for Ringling going 2-for-3 with one run scored and three RBI’s.

Price finished the game 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI’s in the game, while Roberts was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI’s.

Gracie Idleman took the loss on the mound for Dickson, throwing 2 2/3 innings of work. She allowed eight earned runs on six hits with two walks.

Roberts got the win for Ringling, throwing four innings of work. She allowed one earned run on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Ringling will host Wilson Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m. while Dickson will be in action at the Murray County Bash beginning on Thursday.