OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Bartlesville residents were jailed last week after a police canine sniffed out six pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to a court affidavit.

Driver Jamie Lynette Starr, 27, and passenger James Brian Berry, 34, were arrested Aug. 14 on complaints of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. They were booked into the Oklahoma County jail where Starr remains in custody Tuesday. Booking information and booking photo for Berry were unavailable Tuesday, but he was in custody Monday, jail records show. Bail was set for each at $57,500.

Starr and Berry were traveling north in a silver Acura on Interstate 35 near Hefner Road in Oklahoma City about 9:30 p.m. when they were stopped by agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics for “unsafely” changing lanes.

“During the course of the stop, I observed several criminal indicators while speaking to Starr,” one of the agents reported in the affidavit.

Another agent deployed a canine named Ruff certified in narcotics detection. Ruff alerted the officer to the odor of illegal narcotics coming from Berry’s car, the agent reported.

Asked about the canine alert, Berry said he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle earlier in the day, but could not produce a medical marijuana card, the agent reported.

During a probable cause search of Berry’s vehicle, approximately six pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a Ruger AR-556 rifle were found in a blender box in the trunk of the vehicle, the agent reported. Agents also found a Ruger 9mm handgun on the car’s front floorboard, they reported.