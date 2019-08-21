Asher’s offense was in full throttle Tuesday as it destroyed Tupelo 13-2.

The Lady Indians rang up 12 hits to go along with 10 walks.

Alexis Francis and Tannah Hamilton blasted home runs. Hamilton went 3 for 4 with a team-high four runs batted in and also scored three times.

Francis went 2 for 4 with four runs.

Also registering two hits for Asher were Jordan Odell, Kaythryn Dixson and Madilynn Larman.

Odell earned the pitching win with a route-going seven innings. She permitted five hits and two earned runs. Odell had eight strikeouts and walked three.

