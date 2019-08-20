Shawnee City Commissioners received a presentation of the August sales tax report Monday. Finance Director and City Treasurer Ashley Neel said for the year sales tax collections are down $4,400 or .12 percent under the projected budget.

“Sales and use tax collections totaled $2,023,967 for August,” she reported. “The overall budgeted increase for both sales and use tax collections for fiscal year 2020 was a modest 0.75 percent. Based on conservative estimate of historical trends.”

Use tax collections are up approximately $176,898 or 64.52 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.

The August sales tax deposit was $1,807,035.13, including interest of $1,856.42, Neel said.

The funds will be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,032,591.51

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $258,147.88

• Capital Improvements Fund — $200,064.61

• Street Improvements Fund — $225,879.38

• Economic Development Fund — $25,814.79

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $32,268.48

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $32,268.48

The August tally ended up $26,878 or 1.47 percent below the city's projected budget of $1,833,913.

However, collections have improved over last year.

Figures are $243,579 or 16.32 percent above last year's August total, which was $1,553,456, and year-to-date collections this time last year were $3,119,827, a total of $521,543 or 16.72 percent below current numbers this year.

County

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for August showed a decrease in revenue over August 2018. Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $661,162.43, down slightly from the same month a year ago when $667,068.71 was received –– a decrease of $5,906.28.