BETHEL ACRES—Down, but not out. The Bethel Lady Wildcats rallied to earn a district victory over the visiting Pauls Valley Lady Panthers Monday evening, 15-10

Bethel freshman pitcher Annie Compton struggled in the first inning, giving up five runs to the Lady Panthers, but was solid the remaining six innings of play.

“That’s kind of been her mode of operation so far this season” said Bethel skipper Chad Smith. “She’s young and maybe had some freshman jitters out there early, but she pitched well after that.”

It was Bethel’s turn in the second frame, as they rounded the bases for eight runs and ran the starter out of the game after the first four crossed home plate. Peyton Meiler started the rally with a lead-off walk before Compton got on board with an infield single and Kennedy Gregory loaded the bases with a perfectly placed bunt single. Lilla Wade drove in the first run on a single before Raelyn Walker drove in two Lady Wildcats on a double to left. Laney O’Rorke kept the rally going with a single and Walker scored on a throwing error by the Lady Panthers.

Audrey Wade then singled and another Pauls Valley throwing error scored another run. Skyler Pollard then hit another single to load the bases again. Shelby Spurgin and Meiler hit back-to-back RBI singles to center. Compton tallied the eighth run on a fielder’s choice to the right side of the infield.

In all, Bethel had nine hits in the frame and took advantage of two Pauls Valley errors. The Lady Wildcats led 8-5.

Pauls Valley scored two runs in the top of the third to cut the Bethel advantage to 8-7 then tied it up at 8-8 after scoring another run in the top of the fifth.

Bethel then erupted for another five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 13-8 lead. Again, it was small ball for Bethel and aggressive base running forced the Lady Panthers into problems.

“The kids love being aggressive and taking it to other teams,” said Smith. “I have adopted that philosophy and would hate to say after a ball game I should have been more aggressive. I’ll fault on that side of it.”

Bethel scored the five runs on five more hits and took advantage of two more throwing errors by the Lady Panthers. Walker drove in a run while Pollard added a two-run double to center field.

Pauls Valley scored two more runs in the sixth to cut it back down to three runs at 13-10, but Bethel answered with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to end all scoring at 15-10. Bethel scored a run on a passed ball and the final run on an O’Rorke single.

Bethel improves to 2-1 on the season and will head to the Prague tournament on Thursday. They will play three games, with their first, starting at 11 a.m.