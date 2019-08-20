Dicy Bell Booth Terrell, 81, of Tecumseh, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Regency Skilled Nursing Home in Shawnee.

Dicy was born Sept. 13, 1937, in Tribbey, Oklahoma, to John and Hattie (Mitchel) Boeck on her parent’s farm, where she grew up.

She graduated from Tribbey High School, where she played basketball.

She has always loved to sing. Dicy was friends with and sang with Wanda Jackson. She was a military Naval wife and had three daughters and one son.

Dicy later became an ordained minister and did missionary work in Africa. She wrote and patented the song “Potter’s Wheel.” She attended the Hart Street Full Gospel Church in Shawnee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Hattie Boeck; husbands, Loyal D. Terrell Jr. and Henry Clay Booth; daughter, Gayla Joy Griggs; son, Howard Charles Keyes III; granddaughter, Brendon Paige Hulce; and brother, Delno Boeck.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Julie Dennis and husband Tod of Oklahoma City, and Jeana Knight and husband Chuck of Shawnee; six grandchildren, Delton Boxley and wife Arlene, Kevin Caylor and wife Chelsea, Amber Hulce and husband Jonathan, Charles Aaron Knight, Julia Nichole Griggs and Gina Griggs; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lester Dewitt Boeck and wife Sonja and Bennie Boeck and wife Ruth; six nieces; one nephew; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, and continue through service time.

Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Louis Bennett, New Home Full Gospel, Dibble, officiating. Private family burial will follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

