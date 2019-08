The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation this morning after a body was discovered along Benson Park Road.

Undersheriff Travis Palmer said the medical examiner will determine cause of death, but added investigators believe this could be a case of hit-and-run.

The probe was in its initial stages just before 11 a.m. Monday and more information is awaited from the sheriff's office once they know more.

Watch for updates.