

This Friday the Gloria Ainsworth Child Care and Learning Facility will be hosting its second annual golf tournament. Gloria Ainsworth is a nationally accredited, three-star child care facility, the highest rating that can be achieved in the state of Oklahoma. All funds from the golf tournament will go to help make playground renovations.

Sarah Johnson, a member of the Gloria Ainsworth Board of Directors, explained the goal of the event.

“With our first tournament last year we had the same goal, but we’re basically looking for a complete renovation and modernization of our playground which is a lot more expensive than you would assume,” Johnson said. “Just replacing the turf on the three different playground facilities that Gloria Ainsworth has takes upwards of six figures.”

Johnson said the event raised around $10,000 last year, and they are hoping to surpass that amount this year.

“It’s an incredibly expensive project but one that the center finds very important — to make sure that everything is up to date and just right for the students,” Johnson said. “So we’re having another tournament and hoping to get the center just a little bit closer to completely remodeling all of the playground facilities.”

This project is one close to Johnson’s heart because her son attended Gloria Ainsworth as a small child and still attends to this day during school breaks.

“It’s not just a daycare, The kids really do learn,” Johnson said. “My son started Pre-k way ahead of the game because of what he had learned at Gloria Ainsworth. They treat all their kids like family. They are an amazing part of our community and they really do great things with your kids.”

The 2019 Gloria Ainsworth Golf Tournament will take place at Lakeview Golf Course from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 23. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and the entry fee is $350 per team of four. While team registration will be available the day of the event, advanced registration is preferred. To sign up a team or inquire about sponsorships email gainsworthboard@gmail.com.