Former NASA Commander Dr. John Herrington spoke to students, faculty, staff and community members at an event hosted by Seminole State College’s Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institutions program on campus Aug. 15.

Dr. Herrington took to the stage in the Jeff Johnston auditorium to share his story about dropping out of college, finding his purpose, returning to his studies and chasing his dream of space travel. A member of the Choctaw tribe, he became the first enrolled member of a Native American tribe to fly in space in 2002.