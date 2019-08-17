Spurred by a 4-of-4 outing by Beth Denney, Prague knocked off Seminole 10-6 Friday at the Byng-Latta Back-To-School Classic.

LATTA —Spurred by a 4-of-4 outing by Beth Denney, Prague knocked off Seminole 10-6 Friday at the Byng-Latta Back-To-School Classic.

Denney recorded two triples, a double and a single while knocking in three runs. She also scored four times.

Adisyn Auld was 3 for 3 with a double and three runs batted in, including a sacrifice fly. Also doubling were Josi Goodman and Abby Kipps.

Demi Manning and Goodman finished with two hits apiece.

Prague outhit Seminole 13-11.

Denney also claimed the pitching victory, going six innings and surrendering 11 hits. She registered six strikeouts and walked one.

Prague recorded a split Thursday, blitzing Byng’s junior varsity 12-0 before falling to Latta 1-0.

Prague needed just 2 ½ innings to dispose of Byng. The Lady Red Devils combined eight hits with seven walks and three Byng errors.

Denney went 2-for-2, including a home run and four runs batted in. Auld added a double while Diana Manning contributed two singles.

Pitcher Tessa Cooper permitted two hits and fanned three in three innings.

Against Latta, Prague received a double from Demi Manning and Denney’s first-inning triple but failed to score.

Denney was the hard-luck loser, surrendering six hits. She didn’t issue a walk and Latta scored the game’s only run in the fifth.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.