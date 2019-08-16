Ike Shirey twirled a one-hitter Thursday as Dale exploded past Tushka 10-0 in opening-round tournament play.

DALE — Ike Shirey twirled a one-hitter Thursday as Dale exploded past Tushka 10-0 in opening-round tournament play.

Shirey fanned two batters as the game was stopped in the bottom of the fourth inning when Dale tallied nine runs.

David Herring had the only Pirate extra-base hit with a double.

“We played really well,” Dale coach Eddie Jeffcoat said. “It was good to save some pitching in the first round of a tournament. Ike could come back Saturday if we needed him.”

Dale will oppose the winner of Thursday’s Latta-Oktaha contest at 6 p.m. Friday.

The tournament will wrap up Saturday.

