Hosted by Safe Events for Families (SEFF), the celebration is paying special tribute to the famed Woodstock festival on its 50th anniversary. Tonight, the late '60s-themed party is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the 300 block of Main Street.

Attendees may want to be decked out in '60s attire as they groove to music from the same era, as there's going to be a hippie costume contest. And lots of prize drawings are lined up, too.

The band lineup starts with Jennifer James at 6 p.m., then Stumble East takes the stage at 7:15 p.m. The night will wrap up with Nasty Weather, playing at 8 p.m.

The costume contest, slated for 6:45 p.m., and the prize drawings, at 7:50 p.m., will be between performers.

A bounce house will be set up, as well as the YMCA's Imagination Playground, for youngsters.