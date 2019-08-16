Following their successful start to the season earlier this week, the Ringling Lady Blue Devils went in search of their third straight win on Thursday against Kingston in the opening round of the Rock Creek Invitational tournament at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex.

Unfortunately, the Lady Devils were silenced on offense as Kingston tossed a no-hitter in a 4-0 defeat.

The Lady Redskins got their only runs of the game in the top of the fifth inning.

Meghan Roberts took the loss for Ringling, going five innings. She allowed four runs (0 earned) on four hits with four strikeouts in the game.