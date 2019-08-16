Paced by three hits from Jessie Wooten, McLoud riddled Jones 12-1 Thursday.

JONES — Paced by three hits from Jessie Wooten, McLoud riddled Jones 12-1 Thursday.

Wooten doubled and singled twice as McLoud put together 12 hits, including two doubles by Makyna Higdon.

Also doubling were Lexie Boyer and Callie Cardin.

Higdon, Boyer and Rachelle Stephens finished with two hits apiece.

Victorious pitcher Shyann Shipman gave up three hits in five innings. Shipman registered four strikeouts and walked two.

McLoud didn’t commit an error.

The Redskins are slated to entertain Bethany Monday at 5 p.m.

