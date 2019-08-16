Jane (Caskey) Tuttle, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Guthrie. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, with her daughter, the Reverend Nancy Smalley, officiating at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore.

Jane was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on June 26, 1929, to John Fletcher Caskey and Eleanor (Burch) Caskey. She left boarding school to follow the love of her life, John Tuttle, to Oklahoma where he worked in the local oil fields. John met Jane at the bus station in Madill and the young couple were married on Oct. 16, 1948, in Sherman, Texas. Jane was a homemaker and she dedicated her life to her four children. She loved working with Morgan horses and showing them. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Ardmore until she moved to Guthrie to be close to her daughter, Joni, and lived there until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, John Tuttle.

Jane is survived by four daughters: Nancy Smalley and husband, Tom of Waxahachie, Texas, Ellie Wade of Moore, Alice Cox of Moore, and Joni Skaggs and husband, Scott of Guthrie. Seven grandchildren: Kellee Mayfield and husband, Brad of Lake Village, Ark., Christine Herron and husband, Shane of Guthrie, Jennifer Graham of Moore, Jane Smalley of Waxahachie, Sarah Lawrence and husband, Nick, of Waxahachie, Christopher Wade of Moore, and Jessie Barham of Westminster, Colo. Five great-grandchildren; Justin Withem of Guthrie, Jade Madden and husband, Clayton of Moore, Mary-Margaret Mayfield of Lake Village, Nathan Lawrence, and Jackson Lawrence both of Waxahachie. Three great-great-grandchildren: Kristopher Withem and Klaira Withem, both of Guthrie, and Penny Wade of Moore.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Griffin~Hillcrest.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.