Lincoln County Republican Party will hold its monthly business meeting Tuesday evening, August 20 at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Lincoln County courthouse in Chandler.

County GOP Chairman Steve Buoy of Meeker said main item of business will be discussion of plans for the party’s concession stand and informational booth at the Lincoln County Fair in Chandler which will be August 29-30-31.

A work schedule is being developed for three shifts during each of the three days the booth will be open. Volunteers are being solicited to work during each of the shifts.

Serving as vice-chairman of the county GOP organization is Christian Ford of rural Kendrick. Volunteer workers Paula and Don Sporleder are helping getting the food supply list organized for the fair booth. Candidates for office and current officeholders are welcome to display materials at the booth.