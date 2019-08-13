Wilma Mary Potter Lockner, 70, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Wilma Mary Potter Lockner, 70, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

She was born July 15, 1949.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joel E. Potter Sr.: mother, Ella Hitt Potter; foster son, Dallas Potter; two sisters and one brother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert P. Lockner, Mark W. Lockner, Michael Lockner; five sisters; three brothers; grandchildren, Robert P. Lockner, Jr., Dallas Lockner, Nicholas Lockner, Kenneth Lockner, Christopher Lockner, Justin Lockner, Marcus “Luke” Lockner, Olivia Hansen, Samantha Heine; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.