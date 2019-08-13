Welcome back Caney Valley students and staff. May your 2019-2020 school year be awesome. To welcome the staff back, American Bank of Oklahoma sponsored a staff breakfast that was hosted by Happy Hill Church. A big thank you to both for letting our CVS staff know they are valued.

Mrs. Diana Fidler is teaching STEM classes this year. This is such an exciting opportunity for CVS students. She is trying to collect oddball small “things” for a nifty icebreaker activity to be used with two of my STEM classes this year. The objects themselves will assist the students in creating a cool project via technology applications. If you have small “things” lying around, and you plan on throwing them out, save them for her, please. Such “things” include but are not limited to:LEGO pieces (They don’t need to be the entire set. Just the mismatched ones in the bottom of the toy box.)

game pieces (lost Scrabble tiles, tokens, checker/ chess pieces) You threw out the game and discovered some of the pieces under the couch or in the toy box; these are the ones I need.

bread twist ties or the square fresh clips on hot dog or hamburger bun packages.

beads (flat on one side, so they won’t roll)

buttons

anything small that doesn’t roll — sits stationary when placed on a table top

Don’t forget to keep saving pop bottle, water bottle lids, and pop up lids (dish soap and Bug Juice bottles). Thank you to those who have already donated lids.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce annual ice cream social and ice cream making contest will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the tennis courts in Ramona. Start honing in those homemade ice cream making skills. There will be hot dogs, chips, cookies, drinks and ice cream for all.

If you are planning to enter, feel free to contact Ashley Tilton at 918-536-7300 at the bank, email Courtneygagan1@hotmail.com or message the Ramona Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Letting the Chamber know if you are entering is not necessary, it just helps them plan accordingly. They hope to see you all there. It is always a fun evening.

The Washington County Free Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Dewey, Sept. 5-7. This is a fun, family-friendly event and this year will be a STEM-tastic time.

There will be events and interactive exhibits with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) for all ages. As always come see the handmade quilts, canning items, fresh produce, 4-H and FFA exhibits, livestock and have some yummy food. Stay tuned for more updates or contact the OSU Extension Office at 918-534-2216.

Looking for a place to hold your family reunion, bridal shower or home-based business party? The Ramona Senior Citizen building is for rent for $25 a day. It contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill. Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information.

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business. This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com. It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post 334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a pot luck lunch.