The Bartlesville High School’s Fine Arts Center was bustling with pom and cheer squads and filled with the beat of the Bruin Brigade as teachers and school staffs gathered on Monday.

Bartlesville Public School District Superintendent Chuck McCauley provided the keynote address for teachers and staff during the district’s annual back-to-school rally. Students will start classes Thursday.

He highlighted some of the district’s achievements and reviewed the steps schools are taking to continue improving. He also underscored how Oklahoma leads the nation in childhood trauma and the importance of educators in addressing the challenge.

McCauley said that teachers can help insulate students who face adverse childhood experiences and lead them to success by providing the right resources.

“Number one, the best thing for kids is to have a parent or mentor to give them unconditional love, whether that’s a parent or grandparent,” McCauley said.

“The other thing that can help insulate kids is what we do… having a school that provides resources for kids, having then getting involved in some sort of a club or hobby, some physical activity and exercise, having some best friends. Those types of things are important for our kids.”

He also said that teachers will get additional information about ACEs (adverse childhood experiences) as the school year gets underway.

“We can really make a difference and make a best experience for our kids,” McCauley said.

BHS senior Stone Yang also took the stage to talk about Tuesday’s bond issue election and encouraged the crowd to vote. He thanked teachers for the quality education he received from Bartlesville Public Schools.

“The faculty and staff at Bartlesville are so wonderful. Each and every one of you have made such a deep impact on my life, and you guys make me a better person. I want to thank you for that and express my gratitude, because I know some of us students tend to forget to thank our teachers and thank the staff,” Yang said.