Nearly everyone knows how to lose weight, right? Well, that statement is filled with some truth, but I think we all realize very quickly it is not that easy when we actually attempt to lose those unwanted pounds and inches.

Nearly everyone knows how to lose weight, right? Well, that statement is filled with some truth, but I think we all realize very quickly it is not that easy when we actually attempt to lose those unwanted pounds and inches.

It has been my experience that when people have problems losing weight or sticking to eating the right foods, the key can be found in the motivation to lose weight and/or conquering our unrealistic expectations.

We seem to expect the weight to disappear much quicker than the rate we put it on. If you think back, most weight gain has been accumulating over 10 to 50 years, depending on the age of the individual. However, when we start to lose weight we get down on ourselves because we only lose 4 pounds in two weeks.

Of course, these types of negative thoughts can be all it takes to either slow down the best of results or make you discontinue your efforts all together. This is a harsh reality of what many go through, but should not, because experts will tell you that safe weight loss should be done at a rate of one to two pounds per week. So, my friends, if you are losing one to two pounds per week, be ecstatic and proud of the great job you are doing. Just be patient and continue to stay active, giving your body the right nutrition, because at that rate, in two short months you will be down nearly 20 pounds! Now those are results you can certainly be proud of!

If you are like many people who have trouble losing weight and keeping it off, try thinking about what could be getting in the way of your results? If you want to get serious and make it happen, I challenge you to stop and take a long look at all the benefits of why it is important for you to lose weight. This is called unpackaging your purpose. Some good reasons could be for your better health, you may want to enjoy more time with the kids being active, and you may want to be more independent as you age, or your career may have physical requirements.

Only you will know what is most important in your life. But whatever it is, I challenge you to honor, respect, and allow it motivate you like nothing else could toward your weight loss, better health, and nutrition goals.

I challenge you to believe that to change your weight, you have first got to change your mind. One of the most important factors that influence weight loss success is your attitude. It is all about whether or not you believe, and keep believing, that you can make the changes you need to make to lose weight, and that they are worth doing. Because remember that what you think ultimately affects what actions you take.

If you are eating too much, it might be a good idea to try and understand why you eat. Many times we don’t overeat because we’re hungry. More than likely it is due to some negative emotion, like feeling angry, lonely, sad, stressed, bored, or being anxious that has triggered a habit of using food to feel better. The urge to eat can make you feel like you have no will power or are out of control, but it doesn’t have to be that way because we can condition and educate ourselves so that we realize when this is happening too us and prevent it. The good thing is that the more you break the eating when you’re not hungry habit, the weaker its hold becomes on you!

Use self-talk to your advantage. These are the automatic thoughts that we constantly make to ourselves that influence how we feel and act. It may be positive and constructive like a guardian angel or it can be negative like the devil. Think about some of the things you say to yourself, and if they are negative, take the time to reshape them to positive thoughts. Just like my earlier example about how some people get discouraged with a four pound weight loss in a two week period, while that should have been reshaped as a positive statement that will produce nearly a 20-pound weight loss result in two short months. It’s all about how we think.

Finally, take control by choosing what you eat based on your goals. By doing this you get to make a conscious decision weighing the pros and cons of making the choice, and feeling free to have it, reject it, or just have some. It helps you come to terms with food and stops you from feeling deprived. It also helps remind yourself regularly why you are making changes to your eating habits, which keeps your motivation to lose weight high.

It is just like learning to ride a bike. You fell off a lot at first and needed picking up. But one day, finally, step by step, and with the right support, you took control of that bike and learned how to keep it on course, just like you can, and I trust that you will, with your weight management, nutrition, and exercise program.

Until next week, keep up the good work, and please make it a nutritious and healthy day! To get started on healthy weight loss, wellness, active energy, and sports performance nutrition products call Reggie at Reggies Personal Training and Nutrition, 104 E. Main, Downtown Shawnee, (405) 613-0237, or message on Facebook at reggies personal training and nutrition.

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.