MARIETTA — As Drake famously said in 2013, “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.”

The Marietta Lady Indians softball team certainly hopes to be singing a tune of this nature come the end of the 2019-2020 season.

After slumping to just one victory in her first year in charge of the Lady Indians, head coach Sara Gore is entering year two with a lot of optimism, and enthusiasm from her squad.

“We’re definitely not the same team we were last year,” Gore said. “This summer we had all the girls participating in Summer Pride, and they’ve already seen a difference. All of the girls are stronger and faster. They are excited to come out and play everyday, and they are buying into a new and positive culture we have surrounding this program.”

“I’ve got two great seniors who are great leaders and holding the team accountable,” Gore added. “Our sophomores are even holding players accountable so overall it’s been a great change to see out of everyone so far.”

Last season the Lady Indians finished bottom of district 3A-2 with an 0-12 record in district play.

This year, Marietta has been shifted into the new district 3A-4 along with Comanche, Marlow, Lindsay, Dickson and Kingston.

Dickson and Kingston are the only two teams Marietta faced last year in district play that they will be seeing again this season.

“District play is always going to be tough considering where we’re at in Oklahoma,” Gore said. “I’m just looking for our girls to go out and be able to compete. So far this summer we have been competing so I’m excited to see what they do during the regular season.”

“Every game we can take a step forward,” Gore added. “We’re trying to portray to them that life lessons are happening every game, and that they can learn something every game this year. It’s a big change from what’s been happening in recent years.”

Allison Hicks and Karley Riley will be the seniors leading the way on the team this season, which will also include sophomores Yaslin Sanchez, Kaylie Douglass, Haven Matthews, Clara Perez, Kami Pena, Daisy Jo Lewis, Kyra Ellison, and Toriauna Douglass.

Marietta will open the season with back-to-back district games on Aug. 12 at home to Lindsay and Aug. 13 on the road against Marlow.

The Lady Indians will then travel to the Tishomingo Tournament on Aug. 15-17, before resuming district play on Aug. 19 and 20 with games against Comanche and Kingston.

Marietta will also compete in the Comanche Tournament and the LCC Tournament this season.