On Friday evening, Community Renewal was in full-swing, establishing its inaugural Worth It. conference, a two-day girls workshop, set through Saturday — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

The two-day event has been organized to provide a community of strong role models to empower young women to see their own true identity and worth while building confidence to support their fellow female, Community Renewal website, at communityrenewal.org, reads.

The conference, open to incoming seventh- to 12th-grade girls, features speakers, breakout sessions and panelists.

The scheduled guest speaker Friday was Camille LaFleur, an assistant professor in the Marriage and Family Therapy Graduate Program at Oklahoma Baptist University; while Saturday's address is slated to come from the Rev. Tiffany Nagel-Monroe, of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Breakout sessions cover several topics, including Rocking Romantic Relationships, Prepping for the Future, Mean Girls and Me, Taking Care of You, Self Esteem/Body Image, Social Media, Doctor Q&A, as well as a parents-only session.

Panelists are Melanie Greenwood, McLoud Intermediate School principal; Tesia Zienter, Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) education director; Tom Dahlman, rector at Emmanuel Episcopal Church; and Paulann Canty, Marriage and Family Therapist.

Local all-girl band Shoulda Been Blonde will perform, also. Swag bags, food and a dance party were listed on the conference lineup, as well.

For more information, call (405) 273-1035 or visit communityrenewal.org. Community Renewal is at 1000 N. Kickapoo, in Shawnee.