Tecumseh Police officers spent much of the afternoon Thursday treating area children with snow cones at Roller Shaved Ice. The first Snow Cone with a Cop event was a big success. Dozens of families came and went, visiting with officers, testing police sirens and cooling off with flavored ice.

Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney said this is the first time the department has participated in offering the frozen treats as they take the opportunity to socialize with youth.

Past events have included things like Coffee With a Cop, he said, which isn't always as successful when kids go back to school.

Kidney said Roller Shaved Ice's owner came up with the snow cone plan, as he isn't a fan of coffee — or the early morning time slot.

“It was a pretty perfect event for the first day of school,” Kidney said.