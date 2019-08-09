Friday

Aug 9, 2019 at 12:03 AM


Billy Bowman, 63, of Stroud, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at 18101 Bethel Road, Shawnee.