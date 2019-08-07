Clifford Steven Cox, 67, of Cisco, passed away Aug. 4, 2019.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at I-20 Church of Christ with graveside service with military honors to follow at Bethesda Cemetery in Garner, Texas, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. at Kimbrough Funeral Home.

Steve was born Oct. 30, 1951, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Ira Baity and Billie Colleen (Pierce) Cox.

He married Carol Laurette Murdock on June 3, 1978, in Haltom City, Texas. Steve was retired from United States Air Force. Steve served as the treasurer for the Ex-GI Club in Cisco, Texas.

Survivors are his wife Carol of Cisco, Texas; daughter; Catherine Colleen Thomas and husband Justin of Midwest and Lydia Kay Bundy and husband John of Cisco, Texas; brother; William (Bill) Cox of California; sisters: Leta Kay Green of Fort Worth and Virginia Yates of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren; Isaac Bundy, Jaden Bundy, Alex Bundy and Allyssa Bundy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lonnie Cox.