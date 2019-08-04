CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cole Sprouse, 27; Dylan Sprouse, 27; Meghan Markle, 38; Barack Obama, 58.

Happy Birthday: Take everything into consideration this year before making a move. A steady pace forward will lead to greater stability, insight and confidence. Personal improvement at home and with those you care about most will be what counts in the end. Plans should be developed with the end result in mind. A commitment can be made, and romance is highlighted. Your numbers are 6, 11, 21, 27, 33, 35, 44,

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Partnerships should be a priority. Getting along will be dependent on your ability to give and take. Working with what’s made available to you will help you see the potential and possibility that is within reach. Romance is highlighted. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your life simple. Listen and observe, and you’ll come up with a plan to get others to see things your way when you want something. Let your intelligence and performance be your calling card. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for opportunities that allow you to use your skills and attributes to get things done. How you deal with people will shape the way others treat you moving forward. Romance is in the stars. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for an opportunity to make your move. Trust in your ability to get things done. Your reliability will attract the help you need to make a difference. Improvements at home will bring you closer to someone you love. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Greater involvement in sports, activities involving youngsters or something that will bring you closer to someone you love is favored. Personal gain is within reach if you are careful not to let anyone meddle in your affairs. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Visit a friend or attend an event that will bring back memories or motivate you to start a new creative project. Keeping busy will also keep you out of trouble as well as deter you from making an impulsive mistake. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your best to get along, and when it seems impossible, take the initiative to do something that will make you feel good about the way you look and feel. Doing something to improve the environment or your community is encouraged. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay less attention to what’s trending and more attention to what’s possible. Think matters through, and you’ll come up with a plan that is not only unique but will change the dynamics regarding the way you live and how others treat you. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the big picture, but do only what’s feasible. The plans you make can lead to unexpected gains, opportunities or a lost item you never thought you’d see again. Love and romance are on the rise. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Deal with sensitive issues carefully. Listen to complaints and offer solutions, but don’t feel you have to pay for something you didn’t do. A change at home will turn out to be to your benefit, even if it’s something you don’t relish. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): One door shuts and another one opens. Try not to get too attached to something or someone that is just passing through. Do something special for someone you love. Romance will improve your relationship and your life. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t trust others to do things for you. Make a to-do list, and do your best to take care of unfinished business. Helping those in need or who cannot do for themselves will be rewarding. Avoid excessive or indulgent behavior. 3 stars