Author Michael Dean recently released “Images of America: Oklahoma City Radio.”

Author Michael Dean recently released “Images of America: Oklahoma City Radio.”

The book discusses the beginning of commercial radio in 1920, where Oklahoma City was on the leading edge. WKY radio was one of the earliest stations in America, going on air in January 1920.

The station was the third station in America and the first west of the Mississippi to broadcast daily programs.

In August 1928, E.K. Gaylord (owner of the Daily Oklahoman newspaper) purchased the station, after which it became affiliated with the National Broadcasting Company (NBC).

Gaylord’s long association with NBC president David Sarnoff resulted in WKY originating programs for NBC out of the Oklahoma City studio from the mid-1930s extending through WKY-TV in the 1970s.

WKY and KOMA became the launching pad for several well- known public figures, such as Walter Cronkite, Curt Gowdy, and Todd Storz.

About the Author

Author Michael Dean, while in high school, began working in radio at KBEL, Idabel, Oklahoma, in September 1964 and has worked in radio, either full-time or part-time, since then.

Dean worked for the Oklahoma Historical Society and spent a great deal of time researching various radio and television stations in Oklahoma. Two particular radio stations were WKY and KOMA. He contributed his research to the collections at the Oklahoma Historical Society.