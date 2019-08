Marietta

Nennie Lou Jones, of Marietta, homemaker, passed away July 28, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel. (Flanagan-Watts)



Tishomingo

Susan M. French Moore, 55, of Comanche, formerly of Tishomingo, caregiver, died July 29, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Monday at DeArman-Clark Chapel. (DeArman-Clark)