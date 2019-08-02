CONGRESS

Hurd announces retirement

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Texas Rep. Will Hurd announced Thursday evening that he will not run for reelection next year.

The three-term Republican said he made the decision “in order to pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security.”

Hurd is the third Texas Republican to announce his retirement this cycle, joining Reps. Pete Olson and Mike Conaway.

He’s also one of just three Republicans to represent a district carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016. His 23rd District is also the only one along the southern border to be held by the GOP.

Hurd was first elected in 2014, unseating Democrat Pete Gallego by 2 points. He narrowly won a rematch with Gallego two years later and won a third term last year, defeating Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones by 926 votes. Ortiz Jones is running again this cycle.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 23rd District race a toss-up.

— CQ-Roll Call

BALTIMORE

TSA finds another launcher at airport

BALTIMORE (TNS) — For the second time in two days, Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport officials seized an inert launcher, this time described as a “rocket launcher,” brought back as a souvenir early Thursday morning, according to a release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Along with TSA agents, the Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad and the Maryland Transportation Authority reported to the American Airlines baggage area at around 5:20 a.m., where the launcher had been found. It was being brought back on a military flight by a United States Air Force Sergeant as a memento for their service, according to the release.

While the rocket launch tube presented no threat to anyone on the ground — it was empty of any explosive hazard and inspected by the U.S. military for safety, according to the release — there was a slight chance it could contain pressurized gas, so it wasn’t allowed on the sergeant’s connecting commercial flight.

The bomb squad took possession of the launcher until it can be safely returned to the owner, according to the release.

— The Capital Gazette

U.S. SENATE

Lewandowski looking at New Hampshire

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, is considering running for Senate in New Hampshire.

Two-term Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is up for reelection. Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is already running for the GOP nomination. Former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien has also expressed interest in the race.

Lewandowski, whom Trump fired in June 2016, has previously run unsuccessfully for state legislature in Massachusetts and treasurer in Windham, N.H.

—CQ-Roll Call