OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction and prison sentence of a former Oklahoma City Police officer convicted of sexually assaulting women on duty and off.

Thursday’s ruling was unanimous.

Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty by an Oklahoma County jury in December 2015 of 18 sexual offenses, including four counts of first-degree rape, involving eight victims. He is serving a 263-year prison sentence.

He denied assaulting the women and did not testify in his own defense.

Holtzclaw, 32, was charged with 36 counts that accused him of sexually assaulting 12 black women and one black teen between December 2013 and June 2014 while a police officer. Holtzclaw claimed in his appeal, filed in February 2017, that a “circus atmosphere” deprived him a fair trial.

Holtzclaw also claimed his trial attorney failed to present expert testimony pertaining to the DNA evidence. The youngest victim’s DNA was found inside and outside of Holtzclaw’s pants. At trial, defense attorneys contended the DNA was transferred there after he interacted with the then-17-year-old girl while on duty. In his appeal, Holtzclaw contended a “secondary transfer, rather than direct sexual contact” was more likely given the small DNA sample.

Vice Presiding Judge Dana Kuehn wrote the court’s opinion, finding “sufficient evidence” in the 57-page document to support Holtzclaw’s convictions and rejecting the claim his cases — 36 allegations involving 13 victims — should not have been joined into a single trial.

In the filing, Holtzclaw’s attorneys listed multiple incidents from the trial that dealt with “an inflamed community atmosphere.” One incident noted in the appeal was a “story on the news … making a big deal about the racial makeup of the jury.” Also noted in the appeal was when the jury could hear protesters outside the courthouse chanting, “Give him life.”

The appeals court rejected that argument.

“The record does not support a conclusion that jurors were so affected by the incidents that they abandoned impartiality,” the opinion stated. “The fact that jurors acquitted Appellant of half the charges against him supports our conclusion that they were not improperly affected by events outside the courtroom.”

Presiding Judge David Lewis, Judge Gary Lumpkin, Judge Robert Hudson and Tulsa County District Judge William J. Musseman, sitting in by assignment, concurred with Kuehn, rejecting additional claims that overzealous argument by prosecutors denied him a fair trial, his trial counsel was ineffective, and his sentence was excessive.

“This case involves a sexual predator who happened to be employed, most unfortunately, as an Oklahoma City police officer,” Lewis wrote. “He used his position of authority to intimidate and prey on vulnerable victims. The facts and circumstances of this case, including his position of authority, the number of victims, and the callous nature of the offenses, dictate that consecutive sentences in this case are entirely appropriate. His arguments attacking the convictions are likewise unavailing.”

Race was a prominent issue from the time the case against Holtzclaw was announced. The racial aspect became more significant during the trial because the jury was all-white and all the victims were black. Court records listed Holtzclaw as “Asian or Pacific Islander.”The attorneys who represented Holtzclaw on appeal could not immediately be reached for comment.

— Tim Willert is a reporter for The Oklahoman, a sister publication to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise through GateHouse Media.