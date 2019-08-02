MARIETTA — Funeral services for Cecil Edward Grant McCalip, 92, will be held at First Baptist Church, 402 West Main in Marietta at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Pastor Walt Spradling will officiate.

Cecil Edward Grant McCalip was born in Bowie, Texas on Oct. 7, 1926. He was the third child of C.E. McCalip and Mary (Abshier) McCalip. He attended school in Jefferson County, graduating from Addington High School in 1947. After graduation, he moved to Roswell, N.M. to work for Mobil Oil. In 1954, he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War as an electrical lineman, where he served for two years in Germany. He received an honorable discharge in 1956 with a Good Conduct Medal, and several months later, met the love of his life, Frankie Kepler of Duncan. After a whirlwind courtship of three months, they were married on July 4, 1957, at 9:15 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Duncan. This began a love affair of 66 years of marriage until 2015, when the love of his life was called to her heavenly home. Soon after they married, they moved to Perryton, Texas, welcoming their first child, Cecile Denise into their lives. Soon after the birth of their daughter, they moved back to Oklahoma, settling in Tecumseh, where they later welcomed their second child, Roger Brent. Cecil began a very successful electrical contracting business, moving his family to Oklahoma City. They attended Grace Assembly of God Church, where they met and had so many wonderful friends.

In 1972, they purchased some land at Falconhead and built their house near the Red River where they lived for 42 years until moving to Ardmore in 2015. Everyone was always welcomed, opening their home to family, friends, and anyone who visited. It was a home full of love, laughter, good food, and music. Thanksgiving with Cecil and Frankie was always the largest and loudest holiday celebration as the extended family of up to 70 people would gather together to thank God for His blessings, play dominoes, sing and play guitars, go on long walks together, and of course eat some great food.

Cecil was very proud of all of his family, his wife and their two children, but was also very proud these past 25 years of his two grandchildren, Emily and Elizabeth and he became Pops to them. He enjoyed being with them, attending their softball games, and entertaining them always with a lot of songs and stories.

Cecil was an excellent certified electrical contractor in high demand, running his own independent business, McCalip Electric, with son Roger, and wired several restaurant chains while traveling throughout many states, working well into his 80s. However, Cecil enjoyed the art of trading more than anything. He enjoyed being on his beloved Red River, riding horses, and fishing. He also had been a member of the Round-Up Riding Club and was a member of the American Legion.

As a life-long OU fan his entire life, he enjoyed OU football every year, getting to meet and have a picture taken with his favorite, Coach Barry Switzer in Ardmore several years ago. He watched every game and was looking forward to this upcoming season.

Cecil loved the Lord most of all, being a member and attending Crystalrock Cathedral in Ardmore and First Baptist Church in Marietta. He gave of himself, teaching the Junior Boys’ Sunday School Class, as well as Royal Rangers, where he would have all the boys down on the Red River to teach them to fish, camp, and about the great outdoors. He would pray for anyone who asked him to pray for them and counted it a privilege to pray for you. Cecil loved everyone he met, living life to the fullest with the joy of the Lord in his heart and spirit. His life was his testimony that he shared with everyone. He was a very positive person who saw the glass half-full. You always came away from his presence feeling better, lighter, and happier.

Cecil was called home to his heavenly celebration on July 31, 2019 after a full and happy life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie McCalip; his parents, C.E. and Mary McCalip, sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Willie McKnight; and brother-in-law, Stan Arey.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Kevin Stinson, Ardmore; son and daughter-in-law, Roger McCalip and Pam Watson, Ardmore; granddaughters, Emily Stinson and Elizabeth Stinson, Ardmore; brother, Bill and Willa McCalip, Wichita Falls, Texas; brother, Joe and Wanda McCalip, Wichita Falls; and sister, Jaunita Arey, Wichita Falls; and sister-in-law, Mary Beth Kepler, Lee’s Summit, Mo.; along with numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of good friends.

Serving as casket bearers will be Billy Wayne Arey, Richard Arey, Ronnie Joe McCalip, Billy Ray McCalip, Darrin Ard, Weston McCalip, and Laret McCalip. Honorary bearers are Bob Carter, Dale Ollis, Jeff Little, and Richard Cain.

A family interment will be in the Terral Cemetery with nephew Billy Ray McCalip officiating. Services are under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home of Marietta.

The family would like to thank the staff of Elmbrook Nursing Home, Cross Timbers Hospice, and the nursing staff of Mercy Memorial. Also, thank you, to Pastor Walt Spradling and Crystalrock Cathedral, and Pastor Jason Langley and First Baptist Church of Marietta.

For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests Southern Oklahoma Library System, Big 5 Community Services, Ardmore City Schools Enrichment Foundation and Crystalrock Cathedral.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.